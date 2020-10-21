Advertisement

APD investigating Peach Street homicide

Homicide investigation
Homicide investigation(AP)
By APD
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in the 3200 block of Peach Street where a victim was shot outside a residence. The Detectives and Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

