Cleco warns customers to beware of fraudulent phone calls and text messages

Cleco building in Pineville, Louisiana
Cleco building in Pineville, Louisiana(KALB)
By Fran Phoenix
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The following information was released to us be Cleco:

PINEVILLE, La. - Scammers are at it again, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.

“We’ve received reports of fraudulent phone calls and text messages to our customers by scammers claiming to be from Cleco and threatening service disconnection if customers don’t make an immediate payment,” said Ron Smith, director of customer experience. “Cleco will never demand immediate payment or ask customers to pay with a pre-paid card. Customers should always contact Cleco directly if they have questions about their bill or payment due date.”

Customers who are unsure of their account status can visit a customer service office, call 1-800-622-6537, use the Contact Us form on cleco.com, direct message Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower, or verify their account information through Cleco’s online customer account management service, MyAccount, at cleco.com.

“Scammers use multiple tactics to contact customers, so we want customers to be on alert for fraudulent phone calls, text messages, emails and in-person scammers posing as Cleco personnel,” said Smith.

Customers should be aware of these common utility scams:

  • Disconnection Deception: Scammers call threatening disconnection of your service unless you make an immediate payment with a pre-paid card.
  • Overpayment Tactic: Scammers call claiming you overpaid your bill, and you need to provide your personal bank account information or a credit card number to facilitate a refund.
  • Vacate Your Home: Scammers claim there is a need to replace your meter or other equipment, and you must leave your home for 72 hours.
  • Power Restoration Charge: Scammers call offering to restore your electricity more quickly for a fee after a severe storm.
  • Identification Attack: Rather than directing victims to call a 1-800 number, the scammers direct callers to press 1 to collect more data in an attempt to get your personal information.

Customers who suspect that they have been victims of fraud, or who feel threatened during contact with one of these scammers, should contact Cleco and local law enforcement authorities. To learn more about Cleco, visit cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

