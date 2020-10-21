Farmers in Central Louisiana affected by the recent hurricanes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hurricanes Laura and Delta have had a major impact on the farming community in Louisiana. The storms hit right in the middle of the farmers harvesting their crops such as soybeans, sugar cane, rice, and cotton.

Farmers said that in a normal year, most of their crops would be harvested now, but because of the storms, that process has been delayed.

Wyn Allen is a farmer in Central Louisiana and he said after Hurricane Delta, he had over 600 acres of rice fields underwater. The water has since gone down, but nearly a week and a half later, 200 acres remain flooded.

Allen said that both storms caused damage to his crops, but the floodwaters caused more damage than the wind.

“It depends on the crop, but if it’s the sugar cane, the wind can blow it down. With the new equipment we have, we can harvest about 98 percent of it. The wind has that effect, but the rain is devastating. If it gets on soybeans and rice, it ruins it. If it goes underwater, or if it continues to rain for three or four days when the crop is ready to be harvested, it ruins it," said Allen.

Allen also added that the COVID-19 pandemic had an effect on him because he is also a crawfish farmer and when the restaurants closed, it stopped a lot of the sales. He said the beginning of this year started out great in terms of agriculture and sugar cane as it grew faster than it ever has before, but it turned into a less than average year.

Allen said, “This is by far my worst year in terms of weather-related problems.”

He hopes that while they are harvesting the sugar cane, the temperature stays warm so it does not freeze over.

