Hulu drops trailer for ‘Animaniacs’ reboot

(CNN) - It’s time for “Animaniacs”...again! The streaming service Hulu has dropped a new trailer for its reboot of the cartoon favorite.

It’s been 22 years since an original episode of the Steven Spielberg produced show has aired.

“Animaniacs” was known in its day for edgy, self-aware humor where the characters realize they are in a cartoon, frequently break the fourth wall and sometimes make jokes that border on adult humor. Its catchy songs teaching things like the nations of the world and the state capitols have gained millions of views on YouTube decades after they originally aired.

Steven Spielberg is once again attached to executive produce the 13-episode season. Pinky and the Brain will also join Yakko, Wakko and Dot.

The show premiers on November 12.

It’s not known if the “Animaniacs” still have pay-or-play contracts or baloney in their slacks.

