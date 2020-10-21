Advertisement

La. senators stall bill prohibiting emergency rules on churches

Pastor Tony Spell
Pastor Tony Spell(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State senators have narrowly shelved a proposal to keep Louisiana’s emergency orders from governing churches.

A Senate judiciary committee voted 3-2 Wednesday to kill the House-backed bill by Republican Rep. Danny McCormick.

It would have prohibited government agencies or officials from being able to fine, penalize or prosecute anyone who attends or conducts a church service during a publicly declared emergency.

The measure sought to apply its provisions to any actions pending when the bill became law.

The move was aimed at disrupting the prosecution of Baton Rouge area minister Tony Spell for violating Gov. John Bel Edwards' prior ban on large gatherings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Cenla Hope House holds annual ‘Adopt a Family’ program

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
This holiday season the Hope House is teaching their residents about the spirit of giving.

News

The Cenla Hope House holds annual ‘Adopt a Family’ program

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
This holiday season, the Hope House is teaching their residents about the spirit of giving.

News

Update on early voting in Rapides Parish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Rapides Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart provides the latest update on early voting numbers in the parish.

News

State Rep. Johnson talks limiting governor’s power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses the latest from the special session, including a bill to limit Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

Latest News

State

Louisiana Department of Health to hold flu shot clinics in Leesville, Winnfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Louisiana Department of Health
The Louisiana Department of Health is holding flu vaccination clinics across the state.

News

Armed robbery at Alexandria Popeyes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Alexandria police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred overnight at the Popeye's on the 3700 block of MacArthur Drive.

News

State Rep. Firment talks latest from special session

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Gabe Firment about the latest from the special session, including a bill to curb Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

News

Cleco warns customers to beware of fraudulent phone calls and text messages

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fran Phoenix
Scammers are at it again, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.

Forecast

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Forecast 4 PM 10/21/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Forecast 4 PM 10/21/20

College

REPORT: LSU self-imposes penalties on football program; bans Odell Beckham Jr. for 2 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
LSU is imposing penalties on its football program after an investigation revealed booster payments to the father of a student-athlete