Advertisement

LC offers biblical response to racism in 5th annual Values & Ethics Series

Chris Singleton
Chris Singleton(Louisiana College)
By Louisiana College
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. (LC) - Former professional baseball player Chris Singleton will be the keynote speaker for Louisiana College’s 5th Annual Values & Ethics Series, Nov. 4-5.

Singleton, whose mother Sharonda Coleman Singleton, was murdered in the Charleston, South Carolina racially charged mass shooting at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015, has been traveling the country speaking to organizations over the last few years with a message of love and forgiveness.

Singleton, a Charleston Southern University alumnus like LC President Dr. Rick Brewer, will speak virtually Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. as the final speaker in this year’s series: “The Gospel Response to Racism in the 21st Century.”

“Each speaker brings a unique perspective to this program, which annually offers a biblical approach to key issues of our life and times,” Brewer said. “Singleton has turned a terrible tragedy into an amazing testimony of God’s love and forgiveness.”

Singleton inspired his city and the nation by forgiving the man who murdered his mother. Now Chris’s mission in life is simple: Help others overcome the unthinkable adversity and spread unity in every environment he can.

"I am quite excited about our values and ethics series this year,” said Dr. Joshua Joy Dara, Associate Vice President for Engagement and Enrichment. “The gospel response to racism in the 21st century is a very timely subject matter. Racism is not a skin problem. It is a sin problem, and that is why the gospel is the main tool to fix it. I strongly believe there will be no racial reconciliation apart from the gospel of Jesus Christ. Racial reconciliation is the vision of God, it is the work of God, and we cannot accomplish it without the help of God.”

The Values & Ethics Series will begin Wednesday evening, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in Guinn Auditorium with guest speakers Louisiana Sen. Katrina Jackson and Alexandria physician Dr. Greg Bevels.

Jackson, a Monroe native, earned her Juris Doctorate from Southern University in Baton Rouge in 2004. She first ran for the 16th State Seat in the House of Representatives and served until she ran for and was elected to District 34 of the State Senate.

Bevels, a family medicine specialist in Alexandria, has been in practice for two decades and is active in the CENLA community. Bevels and Jackson will speak in person on Wednesday. Social distancing and masks will be required of attendees. Thursday, Singleton will appear virtually.

“I am grateful to the leadership of our college for being so bold to step to the frontline and put our faith on display about the issues of our times,” Dara said. “I appreciate Dr. Brewer’s heart on the question of race relations. I hope that our values and ethics series this year will set a different tone and create a divine reset on the matter. Our nation has tried political reset, social reset, and economic reset. What we need is a kingdom reset, which will come from the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

The link to watch virtually will be available via LC social media and lacollege.edu prior to the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LSUA awarded focus on the Focus on the Future scholarship from BGC

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LSUA
It is intended for those who need financial assistance to obtain a higher education, but are focused on becoming community leaders of tomorrow.

Forecast

Tyler's Morning Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
Tyler tells us that our Wednesday will be another glorious, warm day to get outside!!

News

New attorney wants Vincent Simmons sentence, conviction vacated

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Vincent Simmons is trying to vacate his conviction and 100-year sentence.

Education

RPSB approves motions related to hurricane damage at local schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
RPSB has approved two motions related to damages from Hurricane Delta and how to pay for those expenses.

Latest News

News

RPSB discusses school damages from hurricanes

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Members of the Rapides Parish School Board met Tuesday evening for their monthly committee meeting. Among a number of agenda items, they discussed the future of schools in Rapides Parish that were impacted by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

News

Farmers in Central Louisiana affected by the recent hurricanes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Hurricanes Laura and Delta have had a major impact on the farming community in Louisiana.

News

Louisiana farmers affected by hurricanes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The recent hurricanes that came through Louisiana have had a major impact on the farming industry.

News

Early voting in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Things are going well for early voting in Avoyelles Parish.

News

New attorney wants Vincent Simmons conviction vacated

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Vincent Simmons, the Mansura man convicted on two counts of attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters in 1977, is trying to vacate his conviction and 100-year sentence.