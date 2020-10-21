Advertisement

Louisiana Department of Health to hold flu shot clinics in Leesville, Winnfield

(KGNS)
By Louisiana Department of Health
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was released to us courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health:

BATON ROUGE, La. - With flu season starting, the Louisiana Department of Health is holding flu vaccination clinics across the state. This year, the flu shot is more important than ever as COVID-19 remains active statewide.

Community flu clinics are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome. Wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have it. Your insurance will be billed.

Winnfield:

WHAT: Flu vaccination clinic
WHEN: Friday, October 23, 2020, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
WHERE: Winn Parish Health Unit - 301 W. Main St., Winnfield, La.

Leesville:

WHAT: Flu vaccination clinic
WHEN: Friday, October 23, 2020, 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
WHERE: Vernon Parish Health Unit - 406 Fertitta Blvd., Leesville, La.

If you miss these clinics, you can get your flu shot at another Department of Health flu clinic, your pharmacy or your doctor’s office.

Flu shot facts:

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Heath recommend a yearly flu shot for everyone over 6 months of age.
  • A flu shot is especially crucial for people who may be at higher risk for serious complications. This includes babies and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions and people 65 years and older.
  • The flu shot is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who can pass on antibodies to their babies that will help protect them.
  • The flu shot starts to offer partial protection immediately, but takes about two weeks to offer full protection.
  • Most seasonal flu activity occurs between October and May, and typically peaks between December and February.
  • Last year in Louisiana, the flu was associated with more than 15,000 hospitalizations, more than 1,600 deaths and 5 pediatric deaths.
  • Influenza is especially serious in long-term care facilities (nursing homes). Severe and even fatal illness can be introduced by healthcare workers, visitors and newly admitted residents.
  • The flu has a tremendous impact on school attendance and on the families of school children. An estimated 28% of school-aged children get influenza each year.

For more information:

For Louisiana-specific information, visit the LDH Fight the Flu LA webpage for information, resources, weekly flu activity reports and more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update on early voting in Rapides Parish

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Rapides Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart provides the latest update on early voting numbers in the parish.

News

State Rep. Johnson talks limiting governor’s power

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses the latest from the special session, including a bill to limit Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

News

Armed robbery at Alexandria Popeyes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Alexandria police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred overnight at the Popeye's on the 3700 block of MacArthur Drive.

News

State Rep. Firment talks latest from special session

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Gabe Firment about the latest from the special session, including a bill to curb Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

Latest News

News

Cleco warns customers to beware of fraudulent phone calls and text messages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fran Phoenix
Scammers are at it again, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.

Forecast

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Forecast 4 PM 10/21/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Forecast 4 PM 10/21/20

College

REPORT: LSU self-imposes penalties on football program; bans Odell Beckham Jr. for 2 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Gremillion
LSU is imposing penalties on its football program after an investigation revealed booster payments to the father of a student-athlete

State

Suit: Feds ignore risk of huge spills to endangered species

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Environmental groups have asked a federal court to toss out the Trump administration’s assessment of how oil and gas activity could affect endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!