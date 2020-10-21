Advertisement

LSUA awarded focus on the Focus on the Future scholarship from BGC

By LSUA
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria is pleased to announce it has received a $25,000 scholarship from the Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC), parent company of Super 1 Foods, to establish the Super 1 Endowed Scholarship in Business.

Through the “Focus on the Future” scholarship program, BGC is dedicated to education and giving back to those who aspire to build a better future in the communities it serves. It is intended for those who need financial assistance to obtain a higher education, but are focused on becoming community leaders of tomorrow.

“We are so excited that BGC has decided to graciously invest in our students and the Central Louisiana community,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “This will be life-changing assistance for some of our best and brightest and allow them to complete their degree without financial strain. We are so fortunate to have such wonderful community partners that want to support our great institution.”

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that has committed to give more than $1 million in education to more than 40 universities and colleges in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

“We are very excited to launch a lasting program which will help thousands of students achieve their dreams for years to come,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We support our local communities and value education which is one of our top philanthropic efforts. So many families and individuals have been financially impacted by the pandemic. We are proud to be able to help those aspiring towards their dreams.”

