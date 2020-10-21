REPORT: LSU self-imposes penalties on football program; bans Odell Beckham Jr. for 2 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is imposing penalties on its football program after an investigation revealed booster payments to the father of a student-athlete, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Sports Illustrated is also reporting LSU is banning former player and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from its facilities for two years.

Beckham gave $2,000 in cash to LSU players immediately following the team’s national championship victory in New Orleans on Jan. 13.

The LSU football program will also reduce its recruiting visits, evaluations, and communication, according to Sports Illustrated.

LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson issued the following statement to the publication Wednesday, Oct. 20:

“LSU has worked proactively and in cooperation with the NCAA to identify and self-report any violations that occurred within our football program. We believe these self-imposed penalties are appropriate and we will continue to coordinate and cooperate with the NCAA on this matter.”

