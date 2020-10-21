Advertisement

RPSB approves motions related to hurricane damage at local schools

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has approved two motions related to damages from Hurricane Delta and how to pay for those expenses.

The first motion was to declare a public emergency for damages and loss from Hurricane Delta and authorizing the superintendent or other supervisor to negotiate repairs, clean up and construction.

The second has to do with paying all expenses related to Delta using the special reserve fund and depositing disaster reimbursements from insurance back into the special reserve fund.

Read the state below from Superintendent Jeff Powell regarding these two motions:

“We don’t have the funds in individual school maintenance accounts to do all of the mitigation and the restoration and fixing up all the things that may have to be fixed. So, what the board does by declaring an emergency is then freeze up other monies like in our special reserve to take the funds out of those accounts in order to complete all the mitigation and restoration. Then once we get our insurance reimbursement, the reimbursement will go back into the special reserve.”

Several schools received damage from both Hurricane Delta and Laura ranging from roof damage to flooding.

