Advertisement

Sen. Kennedy introduces bill to recognize utility linemen as first responders

(KALB)
By Kennedy Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB by the Office of Sen. John Kennedy:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. John Kennedy introduced a bill to revise the Department of Homeland Security’s definition of “emergency response providers” to include utility line technicians.

The definition in the Homeland Security Act of 2002 grants first-responder status to an array of occupations such as law enforcement, emergency public safety personnel and fire and medical rescuers, but does not currently include utility linemen.

“Thousands of utility linemen are putting their safety at risk to repair Louisiana’s electrical grid after Hurricanes Laura and Delta devastated our state. In my book, these heroes are first responders, so my bill would legally add utility line technicians to Homeland Security’s list of first-responder occupations. I hope my colleagues join me in giving these brave linemen the recognition they deserve by moving this bill forward."

Sen. Kennedy

This fall, Hurricanes Laura and Delta destroyed thousands of Louisiana’s utility poles, lines and substations, particularly in the southwest portion of the state. More than 8,300 utility line technicians are working in disaster conditions to rebuild electrical infrastructure across Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Kennedy Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Record-shattering early voters holding strong

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Early voters hitting the polls across America are standing strong and shattering records just two weeks away from the general election.

Coronavirus

California will allow fans at pro sports but not Disneyland

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
California will let fans back in outdoor stadiums for pro sporting events in counties with low coronavirus infection rates but isn’t ready to allow Disneyland and other major theme parks to reopen, the state’s top health official said Tuesday.

News

Farmers in Central Louisiana affected by the recent hurricanes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Hurricanes Laura and Delta have had a major impact on the farming community in Louisiana.

National

California boat owners faulted for fire that killed 34

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The lack of a required roving night watchman aboard a scuba dive boat delayed the detection of a fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California, federal investigators said Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Louisiana farmers affected by hurricanes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The recent hurricanes that came through Louisiana have had a major impact on the farming industry.

News

Early voting in Avoyelles Parish

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Things are going well for early voting in Avoyelles Parish.

National

Grand juror speaks after judge ruling in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An anonymous grand juror who sat on the panel last month had sued to speak publicly.

National

US spacecraft touches asteroid for rare rubble grab

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

Entertainment

Netflix reports a summer slump in subscriber growth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY
Netflix’s subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer months after a surge in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns

News

New attorney wants Vincent Simmons conviction vacated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Vincent Simmons, the Mansura man convicted on two counts of attempted aggravated rape of twin sisters in 1977, is trying to vacate his conviction and 100-year sentence.