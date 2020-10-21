Advertisement

Stan Van Gundy agrees to become New Orleans Pelicans’ coach

In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
In this March 31, 2018, file photo, Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden in New York.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP) - Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll get the chance to work with 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said to a person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract terms have not been formally announced.  

Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times.

