Stan Van Gundy agrees to become New Orleans Pelicans’ coach

(AP) - Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll get the chance to work with 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

Van Gundy agreed to a four-year contract, said to a person who spoke Wednesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract terms have not been formally announced.

Van Gundy spent parts of 12 seasons coaching Miami, Orlando and Detroit, winning 58% of his games and going to the playoffs eight times.

