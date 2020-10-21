Advertisement

Suit: Feds ignore risk of huge spills to endangered species

In this Monday, April 26, 2010, aerial file photo taken over the Gulf of Mexico, weathered oil is seen near the coast of Louisiana from a leaking pipeline that resulted from the explosion and collapse of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig a week earlier.
In this Monday, April 26, 2010, aerial file photo taken over the Gulf of Mexico, weathered oil is seen near the coast of Louisiana from a leaking pipeline that resulted from the explosion and collapse of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig a week earlier.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Environmental groups have asked a federal court to toss out the Trump administration’s assessment of how oil and gas activity could affect endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday says the report dismisses the likelihood of another catastrophic oil spill like BP’s Deepwater Horizon spill of 2010.

One plaintiff calls the analysis a handout to big oil.

The lawsuit asks a court in Maryland to make the National Marine Fisheries Service write a new report, called a biological opinion.

A spokeswoman says the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

