Suit: Feds ignore risk of huge spills to endangered species

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Environmental groups have asked a federal court to toss out the Trump administration’s assessment of how oil and gas activity could affect endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday says the report dismisses the likelihood of another catastrophic oil spill like BP’s Deepwater Horizon spill of 2010.

One plaintiff calls the analysis a handout to big oil.

The lawsuit asks a court in Maryland to make the National Marine Fisheries Service write a new report, called a biological opinion.

A spokeswoman says the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

