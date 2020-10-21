Suit: Feds ignore risk of huge spills to endangered species
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Environmental groups have asked a federal court to toss out the Trump administration’s assessment of how oil and gas activity could affect endangered species in the Gulf of Mexico.
A lawsuit filed Wednesday says the report dismisses the likelihood of another catastrophic oil spill like BP’s Deepwater Horizon spill of 2010.
One plaintiff calls the analysis a handout to big oil.
The lawsuit asks a court in Maryland to make the National Marine Fisheries Service write a new report, called a biological opinion.
A spokeswoman says the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
