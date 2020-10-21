The Cenla Hope House holds annual ‘Adopt a Family’ program

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This holiday season, the Hope House is teaching their residents about the spirit of giving. They’re asking for the community’s help for their annual ‘Adopt a Family’ program. It’s all about helping people suffering from homelessness or other problems in our communities.

Families, individual residents, or children will make Christmas wish lists. To donate, you can e-mail the Hope House at childservicemgr@cenlahopehouse.org, and let them know you want to become a donor. The lists are given to donors, which have the option to buy those items or additional gifts.

The Hope House Children’s Services Coordinator, Melody Mutch, says anything helps.

“I just get kids in my office, ‘Miss Melody let me show you what I got for Christmas’. And, ‘Oh, let me show you what Santa brought,’ and it’s just so sweet,” Mutch said. “The residents always feel really humbled and feel very thankful because otherwise, they wouldn’t get a Christmas if it wasn’t for them being here and the community showing up.”

You can help let the Hope House residents know they’re not alone and that someone cares.

“This year we’re trying to really focus on the spirit of giving. Giving hope, giving whatever, you can. Some of these kids haven’t had a real Christmas in years,” Mutch said. “Seeing the moms get to experience their children have a Christmas is sometimes the best present we can give them.”

Mutch says the community traditionally shows up donating to the Hope House for its “Adopt a Family” program.

If you donate, the Hope House asks that you bring gifts to them unwrapped. According to Mutch, parents at the Hope House are always overjoyed to receive gifts and see their children being provided for.

“They don’t get to provide for their own kids around Christmas. That is really hard on a parent,” Mutch said. “So, when their children get provided for, they just, happy tears and lots of thank yous and they often want to contact the donors and send letters or pictures. We try to let the donors know how thankful we are and how thankful our residents are for what they’ve done.”

The Hope House makes sure all the gifts are fairly distributed among children and residents. For example, if one child receives a tablet, they would try to do that for all the children. Before Christmas morning, the staff wraps the gifts and labels names for who they belong to following the donor lists. Then the gifts are laid out in a pile and children open them together.

According to Mutch, this has been a financially and mentally challenging year, and the Hope House residents feel that too. The Hope House said the gift amount doesn’t matter because any donation will bring joy to residents.

“We’re not asking for grandiose gifts or people to purchase out a store for our residents. Just anything small and simple that can be given is going to bring so much joy and happiness to somebody that’s less fortunate that could really use that little bit of Christmas spirit.”

“Adopt a Family” will run until mid-December.

