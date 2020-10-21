Advertisement

Tigers come in healthier ahead of Northwood game

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The Montgomery Tigers are coming into the fourth week of the season after not playing last week. Their game with Bossier was canceled because of the Bearkats having a positive Coronavirus case.

Having that time off allowed them to get healthy. Head Coach Brian Williams hopes there won’t be rust from the time off.

“We’re ready to get back going,” Williams said. “We worked on some things last week to get things cleaned up. We’re just trying to get back focused on football and doing what we need to do to get a victory.”

The Tigers host the Northwood Gators. Hopefully, this game lives up to the hype that last year’s 90-60 game did.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Trojans not hyping game with West Monroe

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Alexandria Senior High Trojans (2-0) are slated to face the West Monroe Rebels (2-1).

Sports

Jeff Powell responds to Bachman’s comments about local sports funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Alexandria Senior High head football coach Thomas Bachman talked about bettering Central Louisiana sports during a press conference on Monday.

Sports

Jeff Powell responds to Bachman's comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
In response to ASH head football coach Thomas Bachman made, Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell responded.

College

Generals ranked third in RRAC preseason polls

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The LSUA Generals men’s' basketball team came in ranked third in the 2020-21 RRAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

Latest News

Pro Sports

3000 fans allowed for Saints vs Panthers game Sunday in Superdome

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sean Fazende
The Saints will have 3000 fans in attendance for Sunday’s game against the Panthers inside the Superdome.

Sports

Bolton to face Delhi Charter

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Bolton Bears will now face the Delhi Charter Gators on Thursday, October 22.

Sports

Tioga’s McGehee praises Leesville QB Jacob Mount

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
When asked about Mount’s ability on the field, McGhee said he has a lot of respect for him.

Sports

Marksville hosting Grant named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The game between the Grant Cougars and the Marksville Tigers has been selected as the Week 4 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

Sports

Tioga’s McGehee praises Leesville QB Jacob Mount

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
Another big game happening in the area is between the Leesville Wampus Cats traveling to Tioga to face the Indians.

Sports

Marksville hosting Grant named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT
The game between the Grant Cougars and the Marksville Tigers has been selected as the Week 4 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.