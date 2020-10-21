Tigers come in healthier ahead of Northwood game

MONTGOMERY, La. (KALB) - The Montgomery Tigers are coming into the fourth week of the season after not playing last week. Their game with Bossier was canceled because of the Bearkats having a positive Coronavirus case.

Having that time off allowed them to get healthy. Head Coach Brian Williams hopes there won’t be rust from the time off.

“We’re ready to get back going,” Williams said. “We worked on some things last week to get things cleaned up. We’re just trying to get back focused on football and doing what we need to do to get a victory.”

The Tigers host the Northwood Gators. Hopefully, this game lives up to the hype that last year’s 90-60 game did.

