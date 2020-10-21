Trojans not hyping game with West Monroe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Senior High Trojans (2-0) are slated to face the West Monroe Rebels (2-1).

As we already know, Thomas Bachman is a passionate guy when it comes to football but according to him, this game is no bigger than any other.

“You’re practicing for the state championship every day,” Bachman said. “You don’t start practicing for the big ball game during the week of the big ball game. The way you get ready for the big ball game is to get ready every day that you’re out there.”

The Trojans travel to Rebel Stadium on Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

