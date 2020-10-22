Advertisement

APD seeking missing juvenile

Shaheem White
Shaheem White(APD)
By APD
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Shaheem White, 17, who is described as being 5′11″ and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He is known to frequent the area of 3rd Street and Willow Glen Road.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

