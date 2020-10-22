Attorney General Jeff Landry encourages participation in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events

The following information has been provided by Attorney General Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AG Landry) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana residents to participate in the numerous events around the State.

“If you don’t properly dispose of your unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs in your home – they might find a new one,” said AG Jeff Landry. “Don’t be a dealer; drop off your medicines on Saturday.”

AG Landry added that collection sites where the Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting drug take back events this Saturday, October 24 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM. The complete list with full addresses and partnering law enforcement agencies may be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov.

AG Landry also reminded people unable to participate on Saturday that permanent drop boxes are located throughout Louisiana; a list of those may be found at www.EndTheEpidemicLA.org.

