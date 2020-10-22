Advertisement

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

In this video image provided by CMT, Carrie Underwood accepts the female of the year award for “Drinking Alone” during the Country Music Television awards airing on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
In this video image provided by CMT, Carrie Underwood accepts the female of the year award for “Drinking Alone” during the Country Music Television awards airing on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.(CMT via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood needs to make more room on her shelf for her CMT Music Awards.

Already holding the record for most wins, Underwood picked up video of the year and female video of the year during Wednesday’s award show.

Underwood thanked fans for voting even as touring ground to a halt this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a live audience in an arena, the performances were shot in scenic outdoor locations around Nashville, Tennessee. But the country artists came to celebrate anyway.

Luke Combs shotgunned a beer with Brooks and Dunn, while Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated a win by clinking glasses and hugging.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

