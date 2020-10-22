Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood needs to make more room on her shelf for her CMT Music Awards.

Already holding the record for most wins, Underwood picked up video of the year and female video of the year during Wednesday’s award show.

Underwood thanked fans for voting even as touring ground to a halt this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a live audience in an arena, the performances were shot in scenic outdoor locations around Nashville, Tennessee. But the country artists came to celebrate anyway.

Luke Combs shotgunned a beer with Brooks and Dunn, while Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrated a win by clinking glasses and hugging.

