Gov. Edwards announces 50% capacity for high school football

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that starting Friday, October 23 that high school outdoor stadiums will be allowed to move to 50% capacity.

If they are in parishes that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or less for the previous two weeks based on the most recent report for the Louisiana Department of Health.

Schools will not have to opt-in to the seating capacity. If they meet the criteria then the stadium capacity will be 50%.

There are currently 26 parishes that qualify. The parishes are listed below that currently can have that increased capacity.

Assumption

Avoyelles

Catahoula

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Evangeline

Grant

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafayette

Madison

Orleans

Rapides

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Terrebonne

Vermilion

West Feliciana

Winn

The mask mandate and socially distancing will still be required. Gov. Edwards will sign the executive order that will go into effect starting on Friday.

If parishes go back to 10% positivity rate then the capacity will go back to 25%.

