Gov. Edwards announces 50% capacity for high school football
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that starting Friday, October 23 that high school outdoor stadiums will be allowed to move to 50% capacity.
If they are in parishes that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or less for the previous two weeks based on the most recent report for the Louisiana Department of Health.
Schools will not have to opt-in to the seating capacity. If they meet the criteria then the stadium capacity will be 50%.
There are currently 26 parishes that qualify. The parishes are listed below that currently can have that increased capacity.
- Assumption
- Avoyelles
- Catahoula
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Evangeline
- Grant
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Madison
- Orleans
- Rapides
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Terrebonne
- Vermilion
- West Feliciana
- Winn
The mask mandate and socially distancing will still be required. Gov. Edwards will sign the executive order that will go into effect starting on Friday.
If parishes go back to 10% positivity rate then the capacity will go back to 25%.
