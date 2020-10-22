Advertisement

Gov. Edwards announces 50% capacity for high school football

Governor John Bel Edwards announced that starting Friday, October 23 that high school outdoor stadiums will be allowed to move to 50% capacity.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced that starting Friday, October 23 that high school outdoor stadiums will be allowed to move to 50% capacity.(Tioga Football)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that starting Friday, October 23 that high school outdoor stadiums will be allowed to move to 50% capacity.

If they are in parishes that have a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or less for the previous two weeks based on the most recent report for the Louisiana Department of Health.

Schools will not have to opt-in to the seating capacity. If they meet the criteria then the stadium capacity will be 50%.

There are currently 26 parishes that qualify. The parishes are listed below that currently can have that increased capacity.

  • Assumption
  • Avoyelles
  • Catahoula
  • East Baton Rouge
  • East Feliciana
  • Evangeline
  • Grant
  • Iberia
  • Iberville
  • Jefferson
  • Lafayette
  • Madison
  • Orleans
  • Rapides
  • St. Bernard
  • St. Charles
  • St. James
  • St. John the Baptist
  • St. Landry
  • St. Martin
  • St. Mary
  • St. Tammany
  • Terrebonne
  • Vermilion
  • West Feliciana
  • Winn

The mask mandate and socially distancing will still be required. Gov. Edwards will sign the executive order that will go into effect starting on Friday.

If parishes go back to 10% positivity rate then the capacity will go back to 25%.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Myles Brennan ruled out against South Carolina; TJ Finley to start at QB

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
In a zoom call with the media, LSU Head Coach, Ed Orgeron, officially ruled out Myles Brennan for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. True freshman TJ Finley will start at quarterback.

Sports

Confidence rises as Carolina turns focus to showdown vs. LSU

Updated: 25 minutes ago
If you’re a South Carolina fan, your food may have tasted a little better and you may have smiled a little bit more.That’s the effect of beating a ranked team at home while pushing your record to the .500 mark.

Sports

REPORT: LSU self-imposes penalties on football program; bans Odell Beckham Jr. for 2 years

Updated: 28 minutes ago
LSU is imposing penalties on its football program after an investigation revealed booster payments to the father of a student-athlete, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Sports

Avoyelles adds South Beauregard to schdeule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
After sitting two weeks out in quarantine, the Avoyelles Mustangs are able to get back in the high school football action.

Latest News

Sports

AG Landry writes another letter to Gov. Edwards about stadium capacity

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote a second letter to Governor John Bel Edwards concerning stadium capacity.

Sports

Panthers won’t let COVID be a distraction as they prepare for the Saints

Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers started on-field prep work for Sunday’s game at the New Orleans Saints after working virtually on Monday and Tuesday.

Sports

LSUA Generals rank Third in RRAC Preseason Polls

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Shanahan: “They’ve both proven that they’re ready to step up and face the challenge”

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
With starting quarterback Myles Brennan questionable for Saturday night’s game against South Carolina, true freshmen T.J. Finley and Max Johnson have been sharing the reps in practice.

Sports

Shanahan: "They've both proven that they're ready to step up and face the challenge"

Updated: 21 hours ago

Sports

Tioga Indians look ahead after loss to Brother Martin

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Tioga Indians' loss to Brother Martin set them up for a brighter look at the future of their 2020 season.