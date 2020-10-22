Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to discuss storm recovery, coronavirus Thursday at 2 p.m.


Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday (Oct. 22) as Louisiana continues to fight the coronavirus crisis and recover from hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

We will stream the event on this page and on Facebook.

