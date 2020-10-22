Grant Cougars on the prowl for first district win in eight years

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars will head to Marksville for this week’s Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week, and they look to win their first district game in over eight years.

In last year’s meeting, the Marksville Tigers dominated in the matchup with a final score of 49-0. However, they faced an inexperienced team.

This year, the Cougars are led by Grant and Ole Miss football alumn, Dillon Barrett, and are 3-0 for the first time in program history since 2016.

“It will be our biggest test to date for sure, but if we control the line of scrimmage and we tackle on defense and execute on offense we’ll be fine,” Barrett said.

The Cougars are coming off of a win over St. Mary’s and a dual against Pickering in Week 3. The offense, led by junior quarterback, Brady Parker, has averaged close to 50 points a game so far this season.

“We have an identity in who we are, but we are going to take what the defense gives us," Barrett said. "Whether that’s pounding it on the ground or airing it out, we will do. That’s what we have been doing, and it’s worked. So hopefully it continues to work.”

