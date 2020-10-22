Advertisement

Grant Cougars on the prowl for first district win in eight years

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars will head to Marksville for this week’s Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week, and they look to win their first district game in over eight years.

In last year’s meeting, the Marksville Tigers dominated in the matchup with a final score of 49-0. However, they faced an inexperienced team.

This year, the Cougars are led by Grant and Ole Miss football alumn, Dillon Barrett, and are 3-0 for the first time in program history since 2016.

“It will be our biggest test to date for sure, but if we control the line of scrimmage and we tackle on defense and execute on offense we’ll be fine,” Barrett said.

The Cougars are coming off of a win over St. Mary’s and a dual against Pickering in Week 3. The offense, led by junior quarterback, Brady Parker, has averaged close to 50 points a game so far this season.

“We have an identity in who we are, but we are going to take what the defense gives us," Barrett said. "Whether that’s pounding it on the ground or airing it out, we will do. That’s what we have been doing, and it’s worked. So hopefully it continues to work.”

Latest News

Sports

LSUA Generals rank Third in RRAC Preseason Polls

Updated: moments ago

Sports

Shanahan: “They’ve both proven that they’re ready to step up and face the challenge”

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
With starting quarterback Myles Brennan questionable for Saturday night’s game against South Carolina, true freshman’s TJ Finley and Max Johnson having been sharing the reps in practice. So far, starting center, Liam Shanahan is impressed with the freshman’s performance.

Sports

Tioga Indians look ahead after loss to Brother Martin

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Tioga Indians' loss to Brother Martin set them up for a brighter look at the future of their 2020 season.

Latest News

Sports

Cougars on the prowl for first district win in eight years

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Pro Sports

Stan Van Gundy agrees to become New Orleans Pelicans’ coach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll get the chance to work with 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

Sports

Tigers come in healthier ahead of Northwood game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Montgomery Tigers are coming into the fourth week of the season after not playing last week.

Sports

Trojans not hyping game with West Monroe

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Alexandria Senior High Trojans (2-0) are slated to face the West Monroe Rebels (2-1).

Sports

Jeff Powell responds to Bachman’s comments about local sports funding

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Alexandria Senior High head football coach Thomas Bachman talked about bettering Central Louisiana sports during a press conference on Monday.