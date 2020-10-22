Advertisement

Grant’s Carter shines in Week 3; Looks for more in senior year

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - After spending three years as a Grant Cougar without a winning season, a new head coach turning the program around has helped senior wide receiver Ashton Carter with his performance through week 3 in the 2020 season.

Carter shined in Grants 61-48 win over Pickering, catching four passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

“Catching those touchdowns gave me a great feeling,” Carter said. “I was always told that it’s up to the receivers to make the quarterback look good, and that was my only goal. I knew I had to make Brady look good.”

Carter’s performance only gave him an appetite and more confidence to thrive for something more - a college scholarship.

“It’s like eating breakfast. Once you eat breakfast, you’re looking forward to having that next meal,” Carter said. “That’s how I am now. I am ready to eat up.”

Born and raised in the Grant community, Carter is a lover of football and family. This is partially why he wants to keep working hard to make things easier for his family.

“It’s important for me to get an offer because I don’t come from the richest family. So getting a scholarship would mean the world to me because I have put all of this work in and it would mean it paid off," Carter said.

“The sky is the limit for him," head coach Dillon Barrett said. “He’s athletic enough, he has the ability, potential, and the mindset. As long as he keeps trying to improve every single day and every week all of that will take care of itself."

