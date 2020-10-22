Myles Brennan ruled out against South Carolina; TJ Finley to start at QB

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a zoom call with the media, LSU Head Coach, Ed Orgeron, officially ruled out Myles Brennan for Saturday’s game against South Carolina. True freshman TJ Finley will start at quarterback.

Brennan’s suffered from a partially torn oblique muscle from their loss to Missouri in Week 3. Now, the LSU offense lies in the hands of a freshman for the first time in the Orgeron era.

Finley is a 2020 signee of the Tigers. He’s been competing with Max Johnson, another 2020 signee, for the starting spot in Brennan’s absence.

