Ol’ Mel’s Farm open farm day preview

Ol' Mel's Farm Open Farm Day is happening on Oct. 31.
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - During the pandemic, many things have changed, but there are still people celebrating this fall season. Ol' Mel’s Farm in Deville is hosting an open farm day.

It’s free to the public, but the animals do appreciate tips. The farm day will have two local food trucks, free face painting, trick or treating and free photo areas.

A few animals and workers will be dressed up in costumes. It’s happening from noon to 6 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 31. People will get to feed and pet a variety of animals.

Owner Melanie Moore says she wanted to give her community a family-friendly and safe event to enjoy.

“I’m encouraging dressing up. The vendors are all going to be giving out candy to trick or treaters,” Moore explained. “It’s free! There’s a lot to see and do out here, and there’s a lot of animals that you’ll get to feed and pet and take pictures with. They’ll enjoy it, we’ll enjoy it and hopefully, everybody that comes will.”

Moore discussed how children react to visiting Ol' Mel’s Farm.

“Kids tell me all the time, what great memories they made; Families tell me. I have kids leave and call back and say, ‘thank you for letting me come out and we had a great time and it was the best day ever’. I get that a lot and it just makes me feel good to be able to provide that to people.”

The farm will follow phase three COVID-19 guidelines.

Ol' Mel’s Farm open farm day will have 25 vendors selling arts, crafts, paintings, and candles. You can find the farm at 50 Chevallier Road in Deville.

