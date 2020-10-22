Plea date set in April 2018 stabbing death case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A plea date has been set for Dec. 3 for an Alexandria woman charged with the April 2018 stabbing death of a man on Main Street in the city.

Back in August, 52-year-old Angela Jones was deemed competent to stand trial for the manslaughter charge she faces for the death of 57-year-old Danny Smith. Jones had initially entered a plea of “not guilty" at her 2018 arraignment.

Her public defenders had been pushing for a sanity hearing to determine if she was competent to move forward with her trial. In August, the court entered into evidence reports from two doctors. After Judge Greg Beard reviewed them, he supported the conclusion that Jones was able to move forward.

At a pretrial on Thursday, court minutes reflected a plan for a possible change of plea in December. Jones is represented by Averil Sanders, Jr. The case is being prosecuted by Christopher Bowman.

