Advertisement

Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.(Source: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago.

More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, the company said, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic. Before taking a picture with the jolly old man, crowds walk in tight quarters through a maze-like Santaland that’s filled with Christmas trees, running toy trains and elves in green costumes.

Santa also won’t be showing up at its Chicago and San Francisco stores, which have similar Santalands. But he will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the company said.

With the coronavirus still raging, stores and malls are having to rework their typical holiday strategy, which had been to pack as many people through its doors as possible. Walmart, for example, is holding its Black Friday deals over four weeks, instead of one day.

But the decision by Macy’s differs from big mall owners, which will still go ahead with in-person Santa visits by banning kids from sitting on his lap and making sure they stay six feet away from him.

Macy’s has been using Santa Claus to draw crowds to its New York store since the early 1860s, calling itself “The Home of Santa Claus” for decades. And Macy’s had a starring role in the 1947 film “Miracle on 34th Street,” where a girl discovers the real Santa inside the store.

Macy’s will be offering a free online experience on its website at the end of November, where families can play games, get a virtual tour of Santa’s workshop and take a selfie with Santa.

“Moving to a virtual engagement will safely bring the magic of Santa Claus to children of all ages this year,” Macy’s said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The pandemic has forced Macy’s to tweak other holiday traditions.

In order to deter crowds, its annual Thanksgiving Day parade won’t go through its usual route through Manhattan. Instead, floats, performers and giant cartoon balloons and will be filmed for TV in front of the Herald Square store in New York.

Macy’s also ditched a one-night firework spectacle on the Fourth of July, and held smaller unannounced firework shows to stop people from gathering to watch.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

National

Presidential showdown to happen in Nashville

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
What to expect in the final presidential debate between Pres. Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Latest News

National

Judge dismisses 1 charge against former police officer in Floyd’s death

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

National

Retiring Rep. Dave Loebsack reflects on Washington career

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Closing and Cashing In: Coronavirus relief funding goes to colleges with histories of financial instability and plans to close

Updated: 1 hour ago
The federal government allocated nearly half a billion in CARES Act funds to colleges the government considered not financially responsible. Some colleges received money after announcing their plans to close for good.

National

Closing and cashing in

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

National

Elton John has his own Barbie doll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Elton John teamed up with Mattel to create a Barbie inspired by the iconic singer.

National Politics

Trump posts ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.