Shanahan: “They’ve both proven that they’re ready to step up and face the challenge”

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - With starting quarterback Myles Brennan questionable for Saturday night’s game against South Carolina, true freshman’s TJ Finley and Max Johnson having been sharing the reps in practice.

So far, starting center, Liam Shanahan is impressed with the freshman’s performance.

“It’s been good working with them. They’re both really, really talented, young, motivated players," center Liam Shanahan said. They’ve been impressive really throughout the whole summer. When I first got here, they were always in here working, throwing extra routes, getting receivers to come in, and obviously, ya hope for the best that Myles will be able to go but, if not, they’ve both proven to me that they’re ready to step up and face the challenge.”

