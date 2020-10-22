Shaq named special reserve sheriff’s deputy in La. parish
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Shaquille O’Neal is now a special member of law enforcement in Louisiana.
The NBA and LSU legend was named a special reserve deputy in St. Martin Parish on Oct. 21.
“Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement you provided to the Deputies, it was very much appreciated,” a post on Facebook read.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.