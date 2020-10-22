Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: Two new investigations involving LSU greek organizations pending while unrelated hazing probes open against other fraternity

(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While one fraternity is tied up in a hazing investigation at LSU, the 9News Investigators have learned of two more investigations involving Greek organizations at LSU.

According to the LSU Police Department Crime Log, at least one of them is hazing-related. The other is just a criminal investigation of some kind and both of the cases are listed as pending at this time.

One of the investigations involved Kappa Sigma. An investigation of some kind is underway with that group according to police department records. It was reported to LSUPD on Thursday, October 15, 2020, and stems from some kind of incident that records show happened around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020. The information listed in the agency’s crime log does not go into detail about exactly what may have happened.

A separate criminal hazing investigation was launched on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, against the organization listed at 3920 Lakeshore Drive. It’s also unclear what happened in this case but the school is looking into hazing allegations against the group at that address for some kind of incident that allegedly happened earlier this month on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Both of the newest investigations are ongoing at the same time two other separate hazing investigations are underway against Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. The most recent allegations came earlier this week when a student was rushed to the hospital, reportedly after a night of heavy drinking. WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked school leaders if that prior investigation will play into this latest case against Phi Kappa Psi.

“Certainly, it’s something we have to take into consideration but each incident that may be reported to us is investigated completely independently,” said Jim Sabourin, Vice-President of communications with the university.

The 9News Investigators have requested more information from the LSUPD on exactly what happened in these cases but that information has not been made available at this time.

As for the investigation into Phi Kappa Psi, it’s still too early to tell if any criminal charges will come out of the case but police and prosecutors are set to review the case as early as tomorrow.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Cenla Hope House holds annual ‘Adopt a Family’ program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
This holiday season the Hope House is teaching their residents about the spirit of giving.

News

The Cenla Hope House holds annual ‘Adopt a Family’ program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
This holiday season, the Hope House is teaching their residents about the spirit of giving.

State

La. senators stall bill prohibiting emergency rules on churches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State senators have narrowly shelved a proposal to keep Louisiana’s emergency orders from governing churches.

News

Update on early voting in Rapides Parish

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Rapides Registrar of Voters, Lin Stewart provides the latest update on early voting numbers in the parish.

Latest News

News

State Rep. Johnson talks limiting governor’s power

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
State Rep. Mike Johnson discusses the latest from the special session, including a bill to limit Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

State

Louisiana Department of Health to hold flu shot clinics in Leesville, Winnfield

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Louisiana Department of Health
The Louisiana Department of Health is holding flu vaccination clinics across the state.

News

Armed robbery at Alexandria Popeyes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Alexandria police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred overnight at the Popeye's on the 3700 block of MacArthur Drive.

News

State Rep. Firment talks latest from special session

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with State Rep. Gabe Firment about the latest from the special session, including a bill to curb Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions and emergency powers.

News

Cleco warns customers to beware of fraudulent phone calls and text messages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Fran Phoenix
Scammers are at it again, and Cleco wants customers to be on alert and know the signs to protect themselves.

Forecast

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Forecast 4 PM 10/21/20

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Forecast 4 PM 10/21/20