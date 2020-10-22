Advertisement

Tioga Indians look ahead after loss to Brother Martin

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians battled all four quarters against ninth-ranked Brother Martin (3-0) out of New Orleans and just came up short, 56-42. However, according to the team, the loss set them up for a brighter look at the future of their 2020 season.

“We played some college prospects Friday night,” senior quarterback, Blake McGehee said. “Playing a better opponent just gets us better prepared mentally and physically for the future of the season.”

Tioga (2-1) was originally scheduled for a Week Three matchup against South Beauregard. However, the Knights canceled due to their community still recovering from Hurricane Delta.

The Indians wanted the best possible opponent to prepare them for district play and the postseason. So, head coach Kevin Cook accepted the Crusaders with open arms, hoping to bring home their first 5A victory of the season.

“You have to be tested in football,” Cook said. “When you play against tough teams, it shows where you need to make improvements, and we definitely fount some of those areas. I think it will definitely pay off in not just the next few weeks, but also in the playoffs if the Lord blesses us.”

Next up, the Indians will be on the road at Leesville Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

LSUA Generals rank Third in RRAC Preseason Polls

Updated: moments ago

Sports

Shanahan: “They’ve both proven that they’re ready to step up and face the challenge”

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
With starting quarterback Myles Brennan questionable for Saturday night’s game against South Carolina, true freshman’s TJ Finley and Max Johnson having been sharing the reps in practice. So far, starting center, Liam Shanahan is impressed with the freshman’s performance.

Sports

Shanahan: "They've both proven that they're ready to step up and face the challenge"

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Sports

Tioga Indians look ahead after loss to Brother Martin

Updated: 31 minutes ago

Latest News

Sports

Grant Cougars on the prowl for first district win in eight years

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
The Grant Cougars will head to Marksville for this week’s Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week.

Sports

Cougars on the prowl for first district win in eight years

Updated: 38 minutes ago

Pro Sports

Stan Van Gundy agrees to become New Orleans Pelicans’ coach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, where he’ll get the chance to work with 2019 No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

Sports

Tigers come in healthier ahead of Northwood game

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Montgomery Tigers are coming into the fourth week of the season after not playing last week.

Sports

Trojans not hyping game with West Monroe

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Alexandria Senior High Trojans (2-0) are slated to face the West Monroe Rebels (2-1).

Sports

Jeff Powell responds to Bachman’s comments about local sports funding

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Alexandria Senior High head football coach Thomas Bachman talked about bettering Central Louisiana sports during a press conference on Monday.