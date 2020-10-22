Tioga Indians look ahead after loss to Brother Martin

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians battled all four quarters against ninth-ranked Brother Martin (3-0) out of New Orleans and just came up short, 56-42. However, according to the team, the loss set them up for a brighter look at the future of their 2020 season.

“We played some college prospects Friday night,” senior quarterback, Blake McGehee said. “Playing a better opponent just gets us better prepared mentally and physically for the future of the season.”

Tioga (2-1) was originally scheduled for a Week Three matchup against South Beauregard. However, the Knights canceled due to their community still recovering from Hurricane Delta.

The Indians wanted the best possible opponent to prepare them for district play and the postseason. So, head coach Kevin Cook accepted the Crusaders with open arms, hoping to bring home their first 5A victory of the season.

“You have to be tested in football,” Cook said. “When you play against tough teams, it shows where you need to make improvements, and we definitely fount some of those areas. I think it will definitely pay off in not just the next few weeks, but also in the playoffs if the Lord blesses us.”

Next up, the Indians will be on the road at Leesville Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.