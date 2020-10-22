Advertisement

United Way of Central Louisiana offering personal recovery navigators following Hurricane Laura

Anyone with hurricane-related needs can call the recovery team directly at 1-800-722-1128 or 318-553-5831
(KALB)
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’re still in need of help after Hurricane Laura, the United Way is here, ready to offer assistance.

Thanks to a grant given by the Blue Cross, Blue Shield Foundation of Louisiana, the United Way of Central Louisiana has hired a full-time recovery team to assist families impacted by the storm.

Anyone with hurricane-related needs can call the recovery team directly at 1-800-722-1128 or 318-553-5831, where you will then get connected to a personal recovery navigator.

The navigator will be able to do anything from helping you with emergency assistance needs, to setting you up with a case manager who can walk you through the process of registering with FEMA.

The team will want to hear about your personal story and what happened with your property, along with any paperwork you may have received.

The person on the other end of the phone will be a human-being, who also lives and works right here in Central Louisiana.

“This has been a disaster and families are fragile and so I think knowing that you have a local neighbor here in Central Louisiana that wants to help you through this process, it makes a huge difference verses just going online and registering or getting someone in a call center in some other state who doesn’t know what it’s like here. I think that personal touch is what makes all the difference.”

United Way of Central Louisiana Strong Neighborhood Project Director, Kevin Gebhart

100 percent of the recovery team is local and from Central Louisiana.

The last day for people who’ve been impacted by Laura to register with FEMA is Tuesday, October 27.

The United Way is also encouraging people who have Hurricane Delta damage to visit Damage.LA.Gov. There, you can report any and all damage so that Central Louisiana can hopefully get assistance from FEMA.

