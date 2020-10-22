Winnfield college student dies due to COVID-19, governor says

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - During his news conference on Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state recently lost a 29-year-old college student to COVID-19.

Edwards identified the student as a Forestry Tech student at Central Louisiana Technical Community College in Winnfield.

“He left campus 13 days ago with what he thought was a sinus infection,” Edwards said. “He was soon admitted to the hospital and, tragically, he did not recover.”

Edwards says that’s just one of the almost 5,600 deaths reported in Louisiana.

“We are still losing people every single day. Every day, I give a number and those are moms and dads and grandparents and aunts and uncles and sons and daughters,” Edwards said.

9 new deaths were reported on Oct. 22, 2020. This brings the state total to 5,593 deaths.

“These are not numbers,” Edwards said. “These are our brothers and sisters, out there.”

Edwards asked Louisiana residents to adhere to COVID-19 mitigation measures to continue to improve the state’s COVID-19 outlook, which he says is recently among the best in the South.

