APD Interim Chief named, disciplined earlier this year for interfering with an investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the October State of the Community update, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall announced that Capt. Ronney Howard will serve as the Interim Police Chief at the Alexandria Police Department. This comes after the current Alexandria Police Chief, Jerrod King, announced that he would be retiring from the department on Nov. 1.

At the update, Mayor Hall said Howard is, “a great example of what we love to see - someone from the community who chose to stay here to raise a family and work towards a better community.”

However, KALB received a tip nearly a year ago about an incident at the police department involving Howard from Aug. 2, 2019, which led to an investigation that eventually led to him being suspended this year for 60 days from the department.

Back on Aug. 2, 2019, Janice Lee and LaKisha Dotson, a paralegal for the City of Alexandria, were involved in a fight at Mona’s Place, which is a bar in Alexandria. Lee, who was at the bar, said that Dotson, who works at the bar, tried to get her to leave and according to police records, Dotson got physical and it says she hit Lee “three or four times with a closed fist.”

In an interview that KALB did with Lee back in January of 2020, she described what happened.

“She gets in my face and put her hands in my face and was cursing at me. I was like who are you? Once I said who are you, that’s when she pushed me with her hand, started pulling my hair, pulling my hair, punching, and stuff.”

After filing a police report, Lee said she visited APD several times to make sure Dotson was being held responsible. Lee said she became suspicious of the investigation and even met with Howard, who told her that she was the real aggressor in the fight.

Public documents that KALB received from a records request reveal a time gap between the original arrest warrant that was filed back on Aug. 2, 2019, by another officer, Cpl. Hugh Lee. On Oct. 24, 2019, Dotson was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant for simple battery.

In Howard’s disciplinary letter dated Feb. 26, 2020, which was signed by Mayor Hall and Chief Jerrod King, both write that Howard “interfered with and intercepted” that warrant affidavit. This caused the investigation to be delayed for two months. He was accused of “improperly altering or amending the warrant affidavit, not immediately turning it over to the city judge, beginning an unauthorized investigation into the altercation, lying to Janice Lee, and attempting to mislead the department and the city prosecutor by backdating a supplemental report.”

Howard did file an appeal on the disciplinary action back in March of this year. It was set to go before the Fire and Police Civil Service Board in August, but Howard dropped the matter himself because the City of Alexandria indicated that the matter was resolved.

Mayor Hall said that he is standing by the decision to temporarily promote Howard to the Interim Police Chief position.

“The issue was resolved and it was resolved by the Civil Service Commission. The promotion and the position that he has now is based on his 30 years of experience with everything, not just one moment. I think we made a good choice for the interim position. I support it. That past information was resolved by the Civil Service Commission in a proper way,” said Mayor Hall.

In an interview after the October State of the Community update, Howard said that he wants the people of Alexandria to look at his character.

“My character speaks for itself. The community and the citizens of Alexandria know me. They are familiar with me and I’ll let them decide that,” said Howard

KALB reached out to City Attorney David Williams but he didn’t answer.

LaKisha Dotson chose to not comment on the situation. The District Attorney’s Office said that the investigation is still going on and more interviews are still being conducted.

Current Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King gave a statement about Howard and said, “As a professional, I will not discuss Capt. Howard’s discipline. I only hope for the best for the police department and the city."

Meanwhile, last month four members of the Alexandria City Council voted to have the Inspector General, Attorney General and the FBI investigate allegations they received about APD of fraud, waste, corruption, and mismanagement of public funds. There is no word yet if those agencies will actually do that.

Related Documents: Public Records Request for Captain Ronney Howard’s Appeal

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.