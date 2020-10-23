Applications available for 2020 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council

The following was provided to KALB courtesy of the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Applications are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council. High school juniors and seniors at public as well as private Alexandria high schools are eligible to participate.

Launched in 2019, the mission of the Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council is to provide ongoing and direct input on government policies and practices that may affect young people; recommend and foster initiatives for and by youth; act as a communication link between the local government and the young people of the City of Alexandria; promote and recognize the abilities, accomplishments and contributions of young people in the community; and plan and conduct service projects that benefit local citizens.

To apply, students may download an application from the Mayor’s Office page on the City of Alexandria website at https://www.cityofalexandriala.com/office-mayor. Students may also get applications from their school. The deadline to apply is Nov. 6. At least one representative from each Alexandria high school will be selected to serve on the council, with a minimum of 8 members and a maximum of 12.

