Advertisement

Applications available for 2020 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council

(City of Alexandria)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was provided to KALB courtesy of the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Applications are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council. High school juniors and seniors at public as well as private Alexandria high schools are eligible to participate.

Launched in 2019, the mission of the Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council is to provide ongoing and direct input on government policies and practices that may affect young people; recommend and foster initiatives for and by youth; act as a communication link between the local government and the young people of the City of Alexandria; promote and recognize the abilities, accomplishments and contributions of young people in the community; and plan and conduct service projects that benefit local citizens.

To apply, students may download an application from the Mayor’s Office page on the City of Alexandria website at https://www.cityofalexandriala.com/office-mayor. Students may also get applications from their school. The deadline to apply is Nov. 6. At least one representative from each Alexandria high school will be selected to serve on the council, with a minimum of 8 members and a maximum of 12.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Help us acknowledge those who are rarely recognized. If you know an outstanding teacher who deserves recognition for their efforts in the classroom, we want to know.

News

APD Interim Chief named, disciplined earlier this year for interfering with an investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas and Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall says Capt. Ronney Howard will serve as the Interim Police Chief at the Alexandria Police Department.

Golden Apple

Golden Apple Winner - Andrew Fisher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Meet this week's Golden Apple winning teacher from Caroline Dorman Junior High: Andrew Fisher!

News

United Way offering personal recovery navigators following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
If you’re still in need of help after Hurricane Laura, the United Way is here, ready to offer assistance.

Latest News

News

CPT. Ronney Howard named interim police chief of APD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Alexandria Police Department has a new interim leader. Mayor Jeff Hall appointed Captain Ronney Howard as interim police chief at his monthly state of the community address.

News

Ol’ Mel’s Farm open farm day preview

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Ol' Mel’s Farm in Deville, is hosting an open farm day.

News

Congressman Abraham talks final presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
We spoke with Congressman Ralph Abraham about what he expects from tonight's final presidential debate between Pres. Trump and Biden.

News

United Way of Central Louisiana offering personal recovery navigators following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
If you’re still in need of help after Hurricane Laura, the United Way is here, ready to offer assistance.

News

LSUA's Dr. Shannon Stanley previews final presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with LSUA Adjunct Political Science Professor Dr. Shannon Stanley about what we can expect from the final presidential debate.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!