Dr. Nichols named Medical Director of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine

Dr. Christopher Nichols
Dr. Christopher Nichols(ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine)
By Jo Halmes
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The following information was released to us courtesy of the ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine:

ROSEPINE, La. - Dr. Christopher Nichols has been named medical director of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine. The inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides specialized rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, COVID-19 related multifactor disease, multiple sclerosis, and other debilitating events.

Nichols is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and obesity medicine. He earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in biology from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. and a medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, and a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at LSU School of Medicine, where he served as chief resident.

“I’m excited to be returning to the local area after 30 years,” Nichols says. “I graduated from St. Louis High School in Lake Charles, so I look forward to reconnecting with members of the community.”

Prior to joining ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine, Nichols was a partner in a large multispecialty orthopedic physician group and part of a comprehensive rehabilitation medical practice in Mobile, Ala.

Nichols is involved in numerous professional organizations, including the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Louisiana State Medical Society, American Academy of Orthopedic Medicine, and the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine.

