Grace Christian home baseball field to be named after Head Coach Josh Brown

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s never expected to get a letter from your job sent to your home. However, Grace Christian head baseball coach Josh Brown felt honored looking through the mail to find out he’ll have the home baseball field named after him.

“I was shocked,” Brown said. “I was coming home from working a game, opened the letter and just felt so honored reading it."

Brown has served as head coach for 18 years. From a program that could barely fill an entire roster, Brown turned it into a Class B powerhouse.

The Warriors have made the trip to the state championships four times and won the title in 2017. In fact, coming into the 2020 season, the Warriors were ranked number one in Class B with a 9-3 record before the pandemic.

“It’s been so great working here at Grace Christian and receiving this honor is humbling,” Brown said. “For all of the people who made this happen, I just can’t thank them enough.”

Brown will share the name with the school’s former headmaster, George Merrill Blackburn. The official name will be Merrill Blackburn Field at Josh Brown Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.