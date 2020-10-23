Advertisement

La. health leaders ‘concerned’ about national spike

Louisiana’s statewide positivity rate is slowly climbing and is now over 5%.
Louisiana’s statewide positivity rate is slowly climbing and is now over 5%.(Source: LDH)
By Graham Ulkins
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Take a look at the national map and you’ll see Louisiana is an island among a sea of states seeing COVID-19 spikes. Based on previous patterns, state health leaders say that’s not a good sign, and they hope it’s not a sign of what’s to come this winter.

“Folks will remember when we had our second wave around July or so, that was preceded by really big increases in neighboring states, Texas, Arizona, Georgia particularly, so I’m concerned that this might be a warning to us,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, interim assistant secretary for Louisiana’s Office of Public Health.

Dr. Kanter says Louisiana is seeing some preliminary signs that numbers might be going up. The statewide positivity rate is slowly climbing and is now over 5%, and COVID-19 hospitalizations also crept up the week of Oct. 19. Dr. Kanter says we should all work to keep Louisiana’s progress from slipping.

“Particularly with some holidays coming up, Halloween and then looking forward to Thanksgiving, do some real thinking about what your family’s risk profile is. Who’s in your family, what underlying conditions or vulnerabilities they might have, and make a good, educated, responsible choice for your family,” he explained.

Another concern is the “COVID-19 fatigue” setting in across the country. It has been eight months, and many are tired of wearing masks and social distancing. Dr. Kanter says those common-sense measures are still the best way to slow the spread of coronavirus. He says he’s disappointed Republican lawmakers at the capitol are pushing to ease restrictions.

“I think that they’re being quite cavalier and callous with people’s lives, and if their recommendations were to go forward, I think we would regret it,” Dr. Kanter said.

Shifting to the good news, Dr. Kanter says he’s not as worried about hospitals being overwhelmed again because medical teams have learned a lot more about treating COVID-19 during the course of the pandemic. On average, COVID-19 patients now spend less time on ventilators and in the ICU. Pharmaceutical drugs are getting better, and a vaccine should be widely available by mid-summer 2021, Dr. Kanter says.

He hopes Louisiana can stay below the national average and proceed with reopening the economy at the current slow and steady pace.

“We’ve done good. People should be really proud about what they’ve done. It’s not been easy. Let’s just keep it up,” Dr. Kanter said.

The Office of Public Health also tracks flu cases in Louisiana. Dr. Kanter says we’ve yet to see many cases, and now is the perfect time to get a flu shot.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Edwards: ‘We still have a long road ahead of us to full recovery’

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WAFB
Governor John Bel Edwards stated that disaster recovery and COVID-19 response remain the top priorities for the state during his news conference on Thursday, Oct. 22.

News

Applications available for 2020 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jim Smilie
Applications are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council.

News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Help us acknowledge those who are rarely recognized. If you know an outstanding teacher who deserves recognition for their efforts in the classroom, we want to know.

News

APD Interim Chief named, disciplined earlier this year for interfering with an investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas and Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall says Capt. Ronney Howard will serve as the Interim Police Chief at the Alexandria Police Department.

Latest News

Golden Apple

Golden Apple Winner - Andrew Fisher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Meet this week's Golden Apple winning teacher from Caroline Dorman Junior High: Andrew Fisher!

News

United Way offering personal recovery navigators following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
If you’re still in need of help after Hurricane Laura, the United Way is here, ready to offer assistance.

News

CPT. Ronney Howard named interim police chief of APD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Alexandria Police Department has a new interim leader. Mayor Jeff Hall appointed Captain Ronney Howard as interim police chief at his monthly state of the community address.

News

Ol’ Mel’s Farm open farm day preview

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Ol' Mel’s Farm in Deville, is hosting an open farm day.

News

Congressman Abraham talks final presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
We spoke with Congressman Ralph Abraham about what he expects from tonight's final presidential debate between Pres. Trump and Biden.

News

United Way of Central Louisiana offering personal recovery navigators following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
If you’re still in need of help after Hurricane Laura, the United Way is here, ready to offer assistance.