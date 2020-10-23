Advertisement

LC to recognize relationship with City of Alexandria at Founders Day

Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, La.
Alexandria Hall at Louisiana College in Pineville, La.(Louisiana College)
By Dr. Elizabeth B. Christian
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information was provided to KALB by Louisiana College staff:

PINEVILLE, La. - Members of the Cenla community are invited to attend Louisiana College Founders Day ceremonies Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Guinn Auditorium.

This year, Founders Day will recognize the significance that the City of Alexandria has played in the development of Louisiana College by commemorating the groundbreaking for Alexandria Hall 100 years ago. Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Chief of Staff Susan Broussard, an LC alumna, will speak.

“The city leaders of Alexandria were the key voices in planting the college here on this hill,” said President Dr. Rick Brewer. “In 1920, plans were put in place for Alexandria Hall, which remains the signature building on campus.”

Alexandria Hall is home to administrative offices, numerous academic departments and classrooms and faculty offices.

This year’s event continues a tradition begun during Brewer’s administration, recognizing the founding families and partners who have been influential in building and sustaining a Christian college in Central Louisiana. Previous honorees include the Tudor, Cavanaugh and Hixson families.

Students will attend Founders Day virtually this year. Members of the community may attend in-person provided they wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.

A marker to commemorate the 100-year anniversary will be unveiled outside Alexandria Hall immediately following the ceremony.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LC News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Applications available for 2020 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jim Smilie
Applications are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 Alexandria Mayor’s Youth Council.

News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KALB Staff
Help us acknowledge those who are rarely recognized. If you know an outstanding teacher who deserves recognition for their efforts in the classroom, we want to know.

News

APD Interim Chief named, disciplined earlier this year for interfering with an investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas and Dylan Domangue
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall says Capt. Ronney Howard will serve as the Interim Police Chief at the Alexandria Police Department.

Golden Apple

Golden Apple Winner - Andrew Fisher

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Meet this week's Golden Apple winning teacher from Caroline Dorman Junior High: Andrew Fisher!

Latest News

News

United Way offering personal recovery navigators following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
If you’re still in need of help after Hurricane Laura, the United Way is here, ready to offer assistance.

News

CPT. Ronney Howard named interim police chief of APD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Alexandria Police Department has a new interim leader. Mayor Jeff Hall appointed Captain Ronney Howard as interim police chief at his monthly state of the community address.

News

Ol’ Mel’s Farm open farm day preview

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Ol' Mel’s Farm in Deville, is hosting an open farm day.

News

Congressman Abraham talks final presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
We spoke with Congressman Ralph Abraham about what he expects from tonight's final presidential debate between Pres. Trump and Biden.

News

United Way of Central Louisiana offering personal recovery navigators following Hurricane Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
If you’re still in need of help after Hurricane Laura, the United Way is here, ready to offer assistance.

News

LSUA's Dr. Shannon Stanley previews final presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with LSUA Adjunct Political Science Professor Dr. Shannon Stanley about what we can expect from the final presidential debate.