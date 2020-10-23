Advertisement

LSUA ranked on Best Colleges in the South That You Can Afford

LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus
LSUA sign at Alexandria, La campus
By LSUA
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria recently received a national ranking for Best Colleges in the South That You Can Afford.

According to the Best Value Schools' ranking, LSUA ranks 21st on the list of all colleges and universities in the South for a top-notch education with little debt.

“We are so pleased with this recognition,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “We, at LSUA, know the value of the education our students are getting, so it is wonderful to have others recognize this also. Our students can get the best and most affordable education right here in Central Louisiana.”

Not only does Best Value Schools determine ranking by affordability but also graduation rates, acceptance rates, programs offered, and other information.

To view the complete listing, visit https://www.bestvalueschools.org/best-colleges-in-the-south/.

