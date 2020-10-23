Payton wants Saints to build on good, correct mistakes

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans head coach Sean Payton’s mentor, Bill Parcells, is the legend responsible for the universal football motto, “You are what your record says you are,” and for the Saints, that mark heading into the weekend is just above .500 at 3-2.

But for those first five games, the Saints believe they still haven’t played their best football. Despite averaging 30 points per game, the Saints offense has often felt like a disappointment. Also, the veteran defense has, likewise, felt lackluster. It is ranked No. 24 in the league, allowing 30 points per game.

“We’ve had some gutsy wins; I still feel like I’m learning relative to who we can be and who we are,” said Payton. “I mean, we talk about the perfect game. It’s out there like Shangri La and I just think there’s a number of areas that we have to improve but there is resiliency. I think we have good leadership. We’ve overcome some early obstacles. And yet, in fairness to the evaluation, we haven’t played near what I think we’re capable of playing.”

Payton is 6-1 against Carolina since 2017.

Former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and former Saints and LSU assistant coach Joe Brady will be returning to Louisiana.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon Sunday. The game will be shown on FOX.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.