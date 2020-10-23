Pineville Police make arrests in Orchard Loop fatal shooting

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Police have made four arrests in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Orchard Loop on Tuesday that killed a 17-year-old.

The I.D. of the teen who was killed has not been released by police because he’s a minor.

Police said the shooting was tied to an earlier narcotics transaction - not involving the victim.

We’re told the suspects returned to the Orchard Loop location and fired several shots into 343 Orchard Loop. The teen inside was hit and killed. A second person inside the home was not hit.

Andrew Mayo, 18, of Pineville, Pamela Smith, 24, of Alexandria, Tyrone Compton, 21, of Alexandria and a female juvenile from dry prong were arrested and charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and criminal conspiracy.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

