Register for Tyrann Mathieu speaking series to curb violence in Louisiana youth

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tyrann Mathieu is giving back to his home state yet again. You can register at linktr.ee/TruceBR.

Join us for another series of The Shift on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 6:00 pm with @Mathieu_Era. This is NOT just for Louisiana residents. ALL youth and young adults can participate. Invite a friend. Registration link is https://t.co/UpqmEisPAL. You don’t want to miss it!! pic.twitter.com/82Is33j58p — TRUCE (@truce_br) October 22, 2020

The former LSU standout and current Kansas City Chiefs safety is teaming up with TRUCE, a Baton Rouge-based non-profit, to launch a bi-weekly speaking series called The Shift. The series is aimed at helping at-risk youth towards a positive and productive lifestyle.

The Honey Badger holds Zoom-based events with children from all over to establish meaningful connections and deep conversations.

TRUCE was established in October 2017 to reduce violence in the capital city.

“We are so excited to partner with @mathieu_era. The Shift is absolutely amazing! Thank you so much for taking time out of your schedule to pour into the lives of our youth. Your POSITIVE energy and POSITIVE affirmations you give each series is PRICELESS! If you haven’t joined The Shift yet, you are missing out! The BEST is yet to come.”

The Shift is Mathieu’s second effort to give back to Louisiana this offseason. He partnered with Bleacher Report to pay rent for four New Orleans families last month.

