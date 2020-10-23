Advertisement

Saints Friday Injury Report: Week 7 vs Panthers

the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the Superdome without fans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Two new Saints players have been listed as out for Week 7. That makes seven on the New Orleans' injury reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • CB Janoris Jenkins- Shoulder
  • CB Justin Hardee- Hamstring
  • WR Deonte Harris- Hamstring
  • WR Michael Thomas- Ankle/Hamstring (RULED OUT)
  • T Terron Armstead- Hand
  • G Nick Easton- Concussion (RULED OUT)
  • S J.T. Gray- Hamstring (QUESTIONABLE)

