Saints Friday Injury Report: Week 7 vs Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Two new Saints players have been listed as out for Week 7. That makes seven on the New Orleans' injury reserve/COVID-19 list.

CB Janoris Jenkins- Shoulder

CB Justin Hardee- Hamstring

WR Deonte Harris- Hamstring

WR Michael Thomas- Ankle/Hamstring (RULED OUT)

T Terron Armstead- Hand

G Nick Easton- Concussion (RULED OUT)

S J.T. Gray- Hamstring (QUESTIONABLE)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.