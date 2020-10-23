Saints Friday Injury Report: Week 7 vs Panthers
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Two new Saints players have been listed as out for Week 7. That makes seven on the New Orleans' injury reserve/COVID-19 list.
- CB Janoris Jenkins- Shoulder
- CB Justin Hardee- Hamstring
- WR Deonte Harris- Hamstring
- WR Michael Thomas- Ankle/Hamstring (RULED OUT)
- T Terron Armstead- Hand
- G Nick Easton- Concussion (RULED OUT)
- S J.T. Gray- Hamstring (QUESTIONABLE)
