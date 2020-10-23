Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders out for Sunday’s game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints could be without their top two wide receivers when they face the Panthers on Sunday. The team is placing WR Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve-COVID list, and he’ll be out for this week’s match-up.

“Look, we found out yesterday. He wasn’t feeling well, right away Bo sent him to our doctors for one of our tests, that came back positive. After that happened, we traced those players he was around, coaches, we actually tested about 20 more people that might have been near him and those all came back negative. There were....Ken Crawley, for instance, came back with a timeframe that puts him out so he’ll show up as COVID but without a positive test. It’s more of a precaution so yesterday is when that all happened,” said Payton.

With Michael Thomas dealing with a hamstring injury, in addition to his high ankle sprain, it’s unlikely that he plays either.

Ken Crawley was also placed on the reserve-COVID list after being in close contact with Sanders.

Sanders recently became the Saints' most productive weapon in the passing game with 18 catches for more than 200 yards in his last two outings. Without him, Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway are likely in line to start.

