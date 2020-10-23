Advertisement

Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders out for Sunday’s game

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) greets wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) after sanders touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) greets wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (17) after sanders touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints could be without their top two wide receivers when they face the Panthers on Sunday. The team is placing WR Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve-COVID list, and he’ll be out for this week’s match-up.

“Look, we found out yesterday. He wasn’t feeling well, right away Bo sent him to our doctors for one of our tests, that came back positive. After that happened, we traced those players he was around, coaches, we actually tested about 20 more people that might have been near him and those all came back negative. There were....Ken Crawley, for instance, came back with a timeframe that puts him out so he’ll show up as COVID but without a positive test. It’s more of a precaution so yesterday is when that all happened,” said Payton.

With Michael Thomas dealing with a hamstring injury, in addition to his high ankle sprain, it’s unlikely that he plays either.

Ken Crawley was also placed on the reserve-COVID list after being in close contact with Sanders.

Sanders recently became the Saints' most productive weapon in the passing game with 18 catches for more than 200 yards in his last two outings. Without him, Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway are likely in line to start.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ryan Baseball Scholarship becomes latest permanently endowed NSU grant in aid

Updated: 3 hours ago
When family and friends gathered this past Saturday at the Collins Pavilion, they did so to honor the life of Demons Unlimited Foundation board member Craig Ryan. Because of their financial generosity, Ryan’s memory will live on within the Northwestern State baseball program.

Sports

Saints Friday Injury Report: Week 7 vs Panthers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Two new Saints players have been listed as out for Week 7. That makes seven on the New Orleans' injury reserve/COVID-19 list.

Sports

Payton wants Saints to build on good, correct mistakes

Updated: 3 hours ago
New Orleans head coach Sean Payton’s mentor, Bill Parcells, is the legend responsible for the universal football motto, “You are what your record says you are,” and for the Saints, that mark heading into the weekend is just above .500 at 3-2.

College

Louisiana College releases 2020 basketball schedules

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Both of Louisiana College’s men and women basketball teams have released their 2020-2021 regular-season schedule.

Latest News

Sports

Register for Tyrann Mathieu speaking series to curb violence in Louisiana youth

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tyrann Mathieu is giving back to his home state yet again. You can register at linktr.ee/TruceBR.

Sports

Generals release 2020 basketball schedule

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The LSUA Generals men’s and women’s basketball teams have released their 2020-2021 regular-season schedules.

Sports

LSU Tigers face penalties

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Actions from the past have come to haunt the LSU Tigers.

Sports

Grace Christian home baseball field to be named after Head Coach Josh Brown

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
It’s never expected to get a letter from your job sent to your home.

Sports

Avoyelles vs South Beauregard – High School Football

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
The Avoyelles Mustangs have added an opponent to their schedule.

Sports

Grace Christian home baseball field to be named after Head Coach Josh Brown

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
It’s never expected to get a letter from your job sent to your home. However, Grace Christian head baseball coach Josh Brown felt honored looking through the mail to find out he’ll have the home baseball field named after him.