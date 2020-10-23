Suspects arrested in Grant Parish on drug charges

The following information has been provided by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office:

GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Kayla Little has arrested two people after finding methamphetamine, OxyContin, and marijuana.

Candy Carr, 39, of Dry Prong, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxyContin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

Eldon Joe Clinton, 41, of Colfax, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of OxyContin.

