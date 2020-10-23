Advertisement

United Way of Central Louisiana housing hurricane supplies in warehouse

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you’re still struggling after Hurricane Laura or Hurricane Delta, the United Way of Central Louisiana is here to help.

A few days following Laura, officials with the England Airpark donated a large warehouse space to the United Way that they’ve been using to collect hurricane supplies.

Supplies, including clean-up kits, water, food, diapers, face masks and hand sanitizer have all been donated by national partners like Save the Children and the American Red Cross, so that partner organizations right here in Central Louisiana, such as the Salvation Army and hurricane recovery groups, are able to stop by and pick up the supplies they need to hand out to the community.

Items are also available for individual families who are in need of emergency supplies.

United Way Strong Neighborhood Project Director Kevin Gebhart says it’s all about helping the people of Cenla get back on their feet after both hurricanes.

“We’ve got a lot of families that are going to have needs for a long time to come. Making sure families have those basic needs is the first and foremost thing that we need to do before we can start talking long-term recovery.”

United Way Strong Neighborhood Project Director Kevin Gebhart

If your family needs supplies, you can reach out to the United Way at 800-722-1128.

Organizations helping with recovery can reach out to Gebhart directly at 318-528-9776 to set up a time to meet at the warehouse.

Supplies are all first come first serve, based on availability.

