Advertisement

Viewership for 2nd Trump-Biden debate drops to 63 million

People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of the video screen, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speak during a Presidential Debate Watch Party at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of the video screen, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speak during a Presidential Debate Watch Party at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (AP) — The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden drew fewer viewers than their first meeting.

The Nielsen company says an estimated 63 million viewers tuned into the debate featuring Trump and Biden Thursday night.

The debate was hosted at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The numbers were tallied between 15 networks that aired between 8 and 9 p.m. Some of the networks included Fox News, CNN, CBS, NBC and PBS.

The first debate between Trump and Biden last month was seen by 73.1 million people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

Dr. Nichols named Medical Director of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jo Halmes
Dr. Christopher Nichols has been named medical director of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

Latest News

News

Dr. Holcombe talks latest COVID-19 statistics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe gives us an update on Louisiana's progress with handling COVID-19.

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

News

Reflecting on the final presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Dr. Henry Robertson, a history professor at Louisiana College, about how last night's presidential debate went.

National

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The U.S. map has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.

News

Louisiana experiencing a rise in mosquito problems after recent hurricanes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Mosquitos are a problem that Louisiana residents deal with every year, but after the recent hurricanes that have hit the state, many people are reporting a rise in mosquitos

News

Mosquito problems following recent hurricanes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
You may have noticed a lot more mosquitos after Hurricanes Laura and Delta and you're not alone.