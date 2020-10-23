Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards holds press conference as La. lawmakers push petition to temporarily halt COVID-19 restrictions

Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge
Louisiana State Capitol building in Baton Rouge(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - House Republican lawmakers are invoking state rules that could allow them to put an end to Louisiana’s COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Governor John Bel Edwards, at least temporarily.

The rule allows lawmakers to end a state of public health emergency at any time through a petition signed by a majority of members in either the state’s House or Senate. The rule also allows lawmakers to establish a period during which no other declaration of public health emergency can be issued.

A petition currently circulating among House Republicans would suspend the governor’s ability to issue emergency rules for a week, if successful. It is set to be delivered to his office later Friday, reports say.

The petition is the latest attempt taken by lawmakers to chip away at the governor’s ability to enforce restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

Lawmakers argue those restrictions continue to cripple the state’s economy and pushed through legislation to limit Edwards' power during a special session. That legislation however heads to the governor’s desk, at which point he can choose to veto it.

Representatives from the governor’s office were unable to comment on the petition, saying they are waiting to see what the specific language included in it.

