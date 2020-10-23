Advertisement

Website tracks every broken McDonald’s ice cream machine in America

If there’s a green dot, everything is OK
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.
The website has green dots for McDonald's stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they're not.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A twentysomething software engineer in Germany is building plenty of fast food street cred with his website that tracks every McDonald’s soft service machine in the United States.

Rashiq Zahid reverse-engineered the computer code in the McDonald’s app to pull off the feat.

“I’m currently placing an order worth $18,752 every minute at every McDonald’s in the US to figure out which locations have a broken ice cream machine,” Zahid tweeted.

Anyone who’s ever tried to order a cone or sundae at a Micky D’s may know the disappointment of hearing the machine is out of order.

“To clarify how this works: McDonald’s keeps track which locations have a broken machine, I’m merely querying for those - no order gets executed, no ice cream is actually wasted,” Zahid said in another tweet.

Zahid dishes up the information on his website: McBroken.com, which features a map of the United States.

The display has green dots for the stores where a soft serve is currently working and red dots where they’re not.

McDonald’s seems to be OK with the technical invasion of privacy.

“Only a true @McDonalds fan would go to these lengths to help customers get our delicious ice cream! So, thanks!” David Tovar, the fast food giant’s vice president of U.S. communications, said on Twitter.

“We know we have some opportunities to consistently satisfy even more customers with sweet treats and we will.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Asteroid samples escaping from jammed NASA spacecraft

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A NASA spacecraft is stuffed with so much asteroid rubble from this week’s grab that it’s jammed open and precious particles are drifting away in space, scientists said Friday.

News

Dr. Nichols named Medical Director of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Jo Halmes
Dr. Christopher Nichols has been named medical director of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine.

National

Viewership for 2nd Trump-Biden debate drops to 63 million

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden drew fewer viewers than their first meeting.

National

First ‘murder hornet’ nest in US discovered in Washington state

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees and deliver painful stings to people.

News

Local Halloween and Fall Fun activities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KALB staff
Check back for more updates!

Latest News

News

Dr. Holcombe talks latest COVID-19 statistics

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Dr. David Holcombe gives us an update on Louisiana's progress with handling COVID-19.

National

Battleground postal delays persist with mail voting underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.

News

Reflecting on the final presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Steven and Brooke speak with Dr. Henry Robertson, a history professor at Louisiana College, about how last night's presidential debate went.

News

Louisiana experiencing a rise in mosquito problems after recent hurricanes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Mosquitos are a problem that Louisiana residents deal with every year, but after the recent hurricanes that have hit the state, many people are reporting a rise in mosquitos

News

Mosquito problems following recent hurricanes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
You may have noticed a lot more mosquitos after Hurricanes Laura and Delta and you're not alone.